UrduPoint.com

FGRF Plans To Build Shelter Homes For Homeless Children Across Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2022 | 06:49 PM

FGRF plans to build shelter homes for homeless children across country

Faizan Global Relief Foundation (FGRF), a non-profitable organization, is planning to build modern shelter homes for the homeless children across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Faizan Global Relief Foundation (FGRF), a non-profitable organization, is planning to build modern shelter homes for the homeless children across the country.

Talking to APP on Wednesday, FGRF Executive Director Muhammad Shahrukh said the novel initiative under the project of 'Madani Home' would not only provide quality education to the unattended children of the country but it would also bear the expenses of lodging along with other necessities of life.

Screening the three-dimensional (3D) model of the project, he said the first Madani Home was being built in North Karachi and its foundation stone would be laid after completing all the codal formalities soon.

He said the children whose parents were no more in the world or they had no guardians or facing financial issues for their proper upbringing would be given admission in the Madani Home.

Shahrukh said besides religious knowledge, children would be equipped with modern education keeping in view their inbuilt qualities and their parents or guardians aspirations. "The goal of Madani Home is to make children of deprived segments of the society, good citizens of the country by bringing them up in a homelike and enabling environment," he added.

He further said it was just a first step, in near future; the FGRF was going to extend the radius of its network across the country to bring the deserving children in the mainstream of life.

He also urged the people to extend their helping hands to the FGRF for successful completion and smooth operation of these shelter homes as Madani Home would guarantee a bright future to out of school and homeless children.

Related Topics

Karachi World Education All

Recent Stories

PSL 7 Match 23 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Li ..

PSL 7 Match 23 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will Wi ..

35 minutes ago
 Muhammad Abid appointed Commissioner-IR

Muhammad Abid appointed Commissioner-IR

8 seconds ago
 Iranian Foreign Minister Urges West to Reaffirm JC ..

Iranian Foreign Minister Urges West to Reaffirm JCPOA Guarantees in Political St ..

10 seconds ago
 Sergey Lavrov Says Moscow Wants Latin America to P ..

Sergey Lavrov Says Moscow Wants Latin America to Play Independent Role on World ..

11 seconds ago
 President approves reconstitution of BISP Board

President approves reconstitution of BISP Board

13 seconds ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 1 ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 16 Feb 2022

14 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>