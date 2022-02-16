FGRF plans to build shelter homes for homeless children across country

(@FahadShabbir)

Faizan Global Relief Foundation (FGRF), a non-profitable organization, is planning to build modern shelter homes for the homeless children across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Faizan Global Relief Foundation (FGRF), a non-profitable organization, is planning to build modern shelter homes for the homeless children across the country.

Talking to APP on Wednesday, FGRF Executive Director Muhammad Shahrukh said the novel initiative under the project of 'Madani Home' would not only provide quality education to the unattended children of the country but it would also bear the expenses of lodging along with other necessities of life.

Screening the three-dimensional (3D) model of the project, he said the first Madani Home was being built in North Karachi and its foundation stone would be laid after completing all the codal formalities soon.

He said the children whose parents were no more in the world or they had no guardians or facing financial issues for their proper upbringing would be given admission in the Madani Home.

Shahrukh said besides religious knowledge, children would be equipped with modern education keeping in view their inbuilt qualities and their parents or guardians aspirations. "The goal of Madani Home is to make children of deprived segments of the society, good citizens of the country by bringing them up in a homelike and enabling environment," he added.

He further said it was just a first step, in near future; the FGRF was going to extend the radius of its network across the country to bring the deserving children in the mainstream of life.

He also urged the people to extend their helping hands to the FGRF for successful completion and smooth operation of these shelter homes as Madani Home would guarantee a bright future to out of school and homeless children.