FGRF plans to construct 10,000 houses for flood victims across country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Faizan Global Relief Foundation (FGRF), a non-profitable organization, is entering in rehabilitation phase besides rescue and relief activities and planning to construct 10,000 single-storey houses for the flood victims across the country at the initial stage.

As per plan, it would construct 100 houses in clusters at 100 various points to be designated by the provincial governments. Each house would be comprised of 800 square feet having two bedrooms, corridor, kitchen and washroom.

In an exclusive talk with APP, FGRF Representative Muhammad Adil Attari informed that the foundation's delegation held a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Faisal Fareed to give a final shape to the plan in the province on Monday.

He said the Punjab chief minister appreciated the ongoing welfare activities, carried out by the FGRF, and assured all-out support to make the plan a success story.

According to the understanding, the Punjab government would facilitate the FGRF with lands in various areas to construct the residential units for the people severely affected by the torrential rains and flash floods in the province, he added.

He said the talks were underway with other provincial authorities concerned on the same terms and conditions so that the affected people could be populated in their new houses in the days ahead.

Giving an overall briefing on the FGRF's welfare activities, Adil Attari mentioned that the foundation had distributed 2.5 million cooked meals in the people of flood-hit areas.

It had also distributed 100,000 ration packs and 65,000 shelters, he added.

He also informed that the FGRF had dispatched health teams including veterinary doctors with medical supplies in the affected areas where they had treated 16,000 patients and 8,026 livestock.

He also urged the philanthropists to lend a hand of help to the people facing critical situation in the flood-ravaged areas.