FGRF Pledges To Establish Orphanage For Palestinian Children, Construct Housing Project For Affected Families In Gaza

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2025 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The Faizan Global Relief Foundation (FGRF), outlining its future initiatives, on Friday informed that the foundation has planned to establish orphanage for the Palestinian children and construct housing project for the affected families in the Gaza Strip.

According to the foundation’s spokesperson Muhammad Mahmood Attari, the FGRF has remained at the forefront in assisting the people of Gaza and Palestine as it continues its humanitarian efforts by distributing cooked meals and supplying water through tankers to the affected communities.

FGRF President Maulana Abdul Habib Attari led a delegation to Jordan to further enhance relief operation in Gaza and among the Palestinian brethren. The delegation held an inclusive meeting with Mohammad Ahmad Muslim Al Khalayleh, Jordanian Minister of Awqaf Islamic Affairs and Holy Places, and other officials.

During the meeting with the Jordanian minister, Abdul Habib emphasized that the core mission of FGRF is to provide extensive support to Palestinian Muslims, just as it had done for victims of the devastating earthquakes in Syria and Turkey.

He shared that the FGRF has so far delivered cooked meals, mattresses, medicines, and other essential supplies to over 190,000 individuals through various channels.

He also revealed that two aid containers are currently being prepared, with each relief box valued at USD 40 (approximately Rs.12,000). Each box is designed to sustain a family for around 15 days.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Ahmad Muslim Al Khalayleh praised the FGRF’s humanitarian efforts both in Palestine and on an international level. He assured full cooperation and support for the proposed welfare projects.

The FGRF spokesperson expressed optimism that following Maulana Abdul Habib Attari’s meeting with Jordanian minister and other officials, various humanitarian initiatives for Gaza and Palestinian Muslims will commence soon.

