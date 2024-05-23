Open Menu

FGRF Provides 11k Ration Parcels, Hundreds Of Essential Items To Morroco's Quake Affected

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2024 | 08:01 PM

The Faizan Global Relief Foundation (FGRF) has been working to provide relief to the people of Morroco affected by the devastating Earthquake in September 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The Faizan Global Relief Foundation (FGRF) has been working to provide relief to the people of Morroco affected by the devastating Earthquake in September 2023.

According to the FGRF spokesperson, on 9th May, a team traveled to Morroco to continue the relief efforts.

Despite the difficulties encountered to remote areas, they successfully reached several villages to provide much-needed assistance.

The Foundation distributed 11,000 packs of ration, and essential supplies to the affected population.

Additionally, 2,000 gas cylinders were provided to ensure access to cooking facilities and basic amenities.

He mentioned that over a hundred ma-tresses, blankets, pillows and basic need items were sent initially in September and November.

During the visit FGRF, also visited an orphan house to provided food, drinks, toys, and clothing for nearly 1,000 children. This brought immense joy and happiness to the children, he added.

However, another visit of FGRF was scheduled soon.

