FGRF Serves Cooked Meal To 100,000 Flood Affected People Daily

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2022 | 06:53 PM

Faizan Global Relief Foundation (FGRF) is serving cooked meal to 100,000 people in various flood ravaged areas including Sindh, Balochistan, South Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on daily basis

Talking to APP, FGRF Executive Director Muhammad Shahrukh Attari on Friday informed that cooked food was the topmost priority at the moment as marooned people's houses and belongings had been washed away in the torrential rains and flash floods.

He said the FGRF had established two temporary tent cities adjacent to Usta Muhammad and Dera Allah Yar areas of Balochistan for providing immediate shelter to the flood affected people. The process of setting up more tent cities in other affected areas was underway as it would provide instant relief to the homeless population of the country.

He said it had reached a consensus with Pakistan Air Force (PAF) to expand the radius of its welfare activities particularly in the targeted areas which had lost their link via land.

Shahrukh said it was handing over 60 tones of ration to the PAF this day which would be lifted by C130 and distributed among the unattended flood affected people of the district Jacobabad.

He said the FGRF had distributed Rs20 million cash among the deserving people besides 3,000 ration packs carrying all the basic necessities of life. He said the FGRF had sent three teams of doctors including veterinary to provide medical treatment to the ailing people and livestock in the flood affected areas.

Shahrukh urged the philanthropists to extend their all-out support to the people stranded in the affected areas and pay their Zakat in advanced so that they could meet their routine life's expenses to some extent at this trying time.

