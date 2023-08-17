FGRF showcases welfare, rehab achievements in 2022 Flood Response at PEDRR-23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :The Faizan Global Relief Fund (FGRF), a welfare initiative of the Dawat-i-Islami Foundation has showcased its achievements in welfare, rehabilitation and relief efforts during the monster Monsoon Floods 2022 at the Pakistan Expo on Disaster Risk Reduction-2023 (PEDRR-23).

The PEDRR-23, a three-day first ever expo on Disaster Risk Reduction that convened experts, and partners from international and national organisations working in the field of disaster management and relief for a brainstorming session to learn from shared experiences and lessons learnt in different natural calamities.

Nouman Attari from FGRF told APP that the fund had organised the largest relief effort of the country with the participation of over 500,000 workers who took part in the FGRF activities in all the provinces of Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) affected due to unprecedented floods in 2022.

The fund, he said had also provided more than 5,000 meals per day distribution for food distribution at the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) tent city for flood-displaced people.

However, the food distribution was ensured in the areas of Baajara, Sehwan, Mirpur, Talhar and Nawabshah whereas it was also extended to the areas of Jacobabad, Nasirabad and Sohbatpur.

The fund had provided relief to more than 2,500 individuals in Jacobabad and over 2,000 people in Nasirabad and Sohbatpur, he added.

He said that the fund also provided treatment to 70,000 plus livestock animals that got affected during epidemics spread after the floods.

Moreover, more than 120,000 people were provided with shelter, over 100,000 water bottles were distributed in flood-affected areas, over 33,000 patients treated in its medical camps, and over 4,000 plus tonnes of ration was provided to the impacted population.

Attari informed that during the shocking earthquake of Turkiye, Dawat-i-Islami was the first Pakistan non-governmental organization that approached the quake-hit region and provided rescue and relief services.

He added that the fund also ensured provision of ration, cooked food, medicines, and funeral services in the disaster-hit areas where ever it got the opportunity to serve.

Commenting on its different initiatives besides disaster relief and rescue, he said the fund had established rehabilitation center for specially-abled children to improve their mental health.

The rehab centers were established initially in Faisalabad, Karachi and Lahore, whereas an orphanage was being established in Karachi under the name of Madni Homes.

The fund had also provided 57,000 blood bags in donation for thalassemia patients.

Under a special initiative, proper classes of religious and informal education with a dedicated curriculum were designed for deaf and mute children including a special institution for blind children.

To a query, he replied that the fund started working wholeheartedly during the Covid-19 pandemic which led to its creation as Faizan Global Relief Fund.

Furthermore, a Skills Enhancement Programme (SEP) was also rolled out by the fund that imparts IT skill, computer courses, and languages mainly Chinese, Arabic, Bangla, English and French.

