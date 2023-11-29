FGRF team off to Turkiye to send relief goods for war-hit Gazans

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) The Faizan Global Relief Foundation (FGRF) of Dawat-e-Islami team led by its head Syed Fuzail Raza Attari is off to Turkiye to ensure further relief supplies for the war-hit Palestinians.

Head of the FGRF United Kingdom Chapter Syed Fuzail Raza Attari told APP on Wednesday that the Foundation immediately initiated its relief activities in Gaza soon after the start of the conflict as its volunteers were already active in the region in the wake of massive earthquake in Turkiye and Syria.

Attari said, "Alhamdulillah (Thanks to Allah), we have sent 1,000 ration packs to Gaza through Egypt and now our teams are distributing cooked food and drinking water among the victims there. I am going to Turkiye to supervise the teams busy in preparing ration packs which will be sent to Palestine.

The Foundation was currently preparing 2,000 ration packs in Turkiye for 10,000 oppressed brothers in Palestine, he added.

Attari said he and his team would also visit the houses that the FGRF was building for the earthquake victims in Turkey. He would distribute the keys of new houses among the victims, he added.

He said that there was also a crisis of flour in Syria at the moment, and the Foundation would try to provide the commodity to as many people as possible.

"Some relief trucks of FGRF carrying warm clothes are ready in Egypt which will be delivered to the victims in Palestine. Alhamdulillah, we have distributed houses to around 5,000 flood victims in Pakistan and this is the determination that wherever Muslims are suffering in the world, the FGRF Dawat-e-Islami is their support," he added.