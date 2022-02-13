UrduPoint.com

FGRF To Build 'Madani Home' For Homeless Children

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2022 | 06:20 PM

FGRF to build 'Madani Home' for homeless children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Faizan Global Relief Foundation (FGRF), a non-profitable organization, is going to build first state-of-the-art shelter home for homeless children under its project 'Madani Home'.

This novel initiative being built in North Karachi would not only provide quality education to the unattended children but it would bear all the expenses of lodging along with other necessities of life, said FGRF Executive Director Muhammad Sharukh during an exclusive talk with APP on Sunday.

He said that the three-dimensional (3D) model had been prepared of the project and very soon, its foundation stone would be laid after completing all the codal formalities.

He said the children whose parents were died or they had no guardians or facing financial issues for their proper upbringing would be given admission in the Madani Home.

Sharukh said besides religious knowledge, children would be equipped with modern education keeping in view their inbuilt qualities and their parents or guardians aspirations. "The aim of Madani Home is to make children of deprived segments of the society good citizens of the country by bring up them in a homelike and enabling environment," he added.

He further said it was just a first step, in near future; the FGRF was going to extend the radius of its network across the country to bring the deserving children in the mainstream of life.

He also urged the people to extend their helping hands to the FGRF for successful completion and smooth operation of these shelter homes as Madani Home would guarantee a bright future to out of school and homeless children.

Related Topics

Karachi Education Died Sunday All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th February 2022

9 hours ago
 India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 cases

14 hours ago
 Philippines National Day celebrated at Expo 2020 D ..

Philippines National Day celebrated at Expo 2020 Dubai

14 hours ago
 19th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days to take plac ..

19th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days to take place in March

14 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from President ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from President of Philippines

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>