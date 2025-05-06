FG's National Poverty Graduation Programme Achieves Significant Milestone
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The National Poverty Graduation Programme (NPGP), implemented by the Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) and funded by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), has reached a major milestone in empowering ultra-poor households in Pakistan.
According to SRSO Media consultant Jamil Ahmed on Tuesday, as of May 2, 2025, the programme has successfully lifted 31,850 households, including 30,012 beneficiaries, out of extreme poverty in the districts of Kashmore and Shikarpur. The programme's comprehensive approach has provided tangible assets, skills training, and interest-free loans to Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) beneficiaries and stipendiary households.
The programme has achieved significant results, including 1,838 youth beneficiaries receiving skills training, with 1,058 already completing their training. Additionally, 8,242 asset beneficiaries have received interest-free loans. The programme has also achieved a 95% completion rate for health and hygiene awareness sessions and 90% of livelihood training targets, equipping beneficiaries with essential knowledge and skills.
The programme's success demonstrates its effectiveness in promoting sustainable livelihoods, reducing poverty, and strengthening community resilience.
