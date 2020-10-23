FHP to be developed as state-of-the-art mental health institution: President PPS

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :President Pakistan Psychiatric Society (PPS), Prof. Dr. Imran Khan Friday said that Fountain House Peshawar (FHP), a psychiatric health institute, would be developed and made constituent part of Khyber Medical University (KMU).

He expressed these views in a high level meeting attended by leading psychologists of the province, Vice Chancellor KMU, Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq former Vice Chancellors, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Daud Khan, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Hafizullah, Registrar KMU Prof. Dr. Saleem Gandapur, Prof. Mukhtiar ul Haq and Dr. Muslim Khan Project Director FHP.

Dr. Imran said FHP would be developed as state-of-the-art facility in terms of knowledge and research and would be operational in collaboration with provincial government.

He said that the KMU-FHP platform would help promotion of Global Mental Health and focus research in field of mental health and behavioral sciences.

He informed that a clinic and rehabilitation unit would soon be set up here under auspices of FHP to treat and rehabilitate drug addicts and make them useful citizens.

Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq said that KMU would offer a wide portfolio of academic programs including Bachelor of Science in Mental Health & Behavioral Sciences, certificate, diploma, and master level programs in mental health.

Prof. Dr. Nusrat Hussain, Director Research Global Mental Health University of Manchester UK also addressed the meeting through a video link.