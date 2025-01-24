FIA Abbottabad Arrests Cyber Blackmail Suspect
Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency's Cyber Crime Circle arrested a Peshawar-based suspect for blackmailing a newly married woman in Abbottabad on Friday.
Deputy Director Muhammad Iqbal reported that the suspect shared edited images and videos of the victim, causing severe emotional distress that nearly led to a suicide attempt by the victim and her mother.
Following a targeted raid, the suspect was taken into custody and a formal case registered under relevant legal provisions. The FIA Cyber Crime Circle emphasized its commitment to investigating cybercrime and protecting citizens from online harassment.
The agency urged the public to remain vigilant and report any instances of cyberbullying, harassment, or blackmail to ensure a safer digital environment.
