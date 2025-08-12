FIA Abbottabad conducts successful raid against illegal hundi/hawala business in Battagram

(@FahadShabbir)

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency’s Cyber Crime Circle Abbottabad carried out a successful raid, against an illegal Hundi/Hawala operation in Battagram, recovering Rs. 20 million in cash along with other evidence.

According to FIA officials, the raid was conducted by a team comprising SHO Zia-ul-Islam, SI Tahir Khan, ASI Raheel Ahmed, and HC Amir Nazeer.

The accused, identified as Mushtaq Ahmed, son of Muhammad Zahil and a resident of Battagram, was apprehended on the spot.

During the operation, the FIA recovered Pakistani Currency amounting to Rs. 20 million, a Hundi/Hawala transaction list, and a mobile phone used in the illicit business.

Officials confirmed that the accused was actively involved in illegal money transfer activities through the Hundi/Hawala system. Legal proceedings have been initiated in accordance with the law.