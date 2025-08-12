- Home
- Pakistan
- FIA Abbottabad conducts successful raid against illegal hundi/hawala business in Battagram
FIA Abbottabad Conducts Successful Raid Against Illegal Hundi/hawala Business In Battagram
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2025 | 06:30 PM
BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency’s Cyber Crime Circle Abbottabad carried out a successful raid, against an illegal Hundi/Hawala operation in Battagram, recovering Rs. 20 million in cash along with other evidence.
According to FIA officials, the raid was conducted by a team comprising SHO Zia-ul-Islam, SI Tahir Khan, ASI Raheel Ahmed, and HC Amir Nazeer.
The accused, identified as Mushtaq Ahmed, son of Muhammad Zahil and a resident of Battagram, was apprehended on the spot.
During the operation, the FIA recovered Pakistani Currency amounting to Rs. 20 million, a Hundi/Hawala transaction list, and a mobile phone used in the illicit business.
Officials confirmed that the accused was actively involved in illegal money transfer activities through the Hundi/Hawala system. Legal proceedings have been initiated in accordance with the law.
Recent Stories
UAE, Finland sign MoU to strengthen cooperation in meteorology, polar research
Gold price decreases by Rs500 per tola, reaches Rs358, 300 in Pakistan
European Commission launches review of Foreign Subsidies Regulation
Public holiday announced in Islamabad Capital Territory on August 13
MoHAP strengthens partnership with private hospitals to enhance national newborn ..
Tensions between Pakistan Sports Board, Hockey Federation likely to intensify ..
Aldar launches third residential project ‘Fahid Beach Terraces’
UAE Consul-General in Bosnia and Herzegovina submits credentials to Ministry of ..
Bilawal demands new National Finance Commission Award
Just 15 minutes brisk walk a day can boost youth health, study finds
China’s e-commerce logistics index hits intra-year high in July
Monsoon likely to intensify with thunderstorms, rains across Pakistan next week
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tarar advises opposition to approach courts for relief41 seconds ago
-
South Punjab Secretariat committed to socioeconomic revolution in the area: official47 seconds ago
-
Positive Polio sample in Abbottabad prompts commissioner Hazara to order strict monitoring and touri ..53 seconds ago
-
Government Boys Degree College Daulatpur celebrates Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day56 seconds ago
-
Constitutional petitions, financial matters to be heard of division bench: IHC1 minute ago
-
Climate Minister Malik reaches Geneva for Global Plastic Treaty Talks1 minute ago
-
FIA Abbottabad conducts successful raid against illegal hundi/hawala business in Battagram1 minute ago
-
Flash floods damage standing crops in Bahawalpur11 minutes ago
-
Senate passes unanimous resolution, pays tributes to minorities11 minutes ago
-
SCCI hosts certificate distribution ceremony11 minutes ago
-
Apex committee finalizes results for ‘National Seerah, Naat & Research Competitions 2025’11 minutes ago
-
Majlis-e-Aza, mourning procession to mark Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S.)11 minutes ago