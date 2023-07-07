Open Menu

FIA Abbottabad Nabbed Director Islamic Center For Harassing A Woman

Muhammad Irfan Published July 07, 2023 | 10:40 AM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Abbottabad region on Friday arrested the director of an Islamic centre for allegedly sexually harassing a woman.

The FIA Cyber Crime wing took swift action against the suspect Zahid Iqbal, who stands accused of disseminating explicit images and videos, as well as sending threatening blackmail emails to the victim.

The perpetrator utilized WhatsApp to share objectionable content featuring the victim. The case also involved the accused making threats to the victim using explicit material.

Zahid Iqbal initially deceived the woman by falsely promising marriage, subsequently obtaining objectionable material from her. It is noteworthy that Zahid Iqbal held the position of director at an esteemed Islamic centre located in the upscale area of Islamabad.

During the investigation and forensic analysis of Zahid Iqbal's mobile phone, leading to the discovery of multiple explicit videos involving the victim.

Preliminary findings indicate that the accused had been subjecting the complainant to harassment for a prolonged period of nine months.

FIA Abbottabad arrested the accused Zahid Iqbal after the rejection of the Bail Before Arrest (BBA) and the accused was taken into custody.

A case has been registered against Zahid Iqbal under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

It was also disclosed that the accused employed mobile SIM cards registered in the Names of his relatives and other individuals as part of his blackmail tactics.

