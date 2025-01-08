FIA Abbottabad Region Arrests Human Traffickers Linked To Greece Boat Incident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2025 | 07:10 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) As part of an ongoing crackdown against human trafficking networks, a team from Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Crime Circle Abbottabad Thursday has arrested two key suspects involved in the Greece ship tragedy.
The operation was led by Sub-Inspectors Zia ul islam and Tahir Khan, along with Head Constable Amir Nazir and FC Gul Khattak.
The suspects, identified as Abdul Wasay alias Abdul Basit, an Afghan national, and Qari Jan, son of Muhammad Shoaib, a resident of Camp No. 13, Tehsil and District Haripur, were listed as human traffickers on the FIA’s wanted list at serial number 84.
The suspects were allegedly involved in facilitating illegal human trafficking, including the tragic Greece boat incident.
During the operation, authorities recovered an Android mobile phone from the accused, containing substantial evidence related to human smuggling and the Greece boat incident. The arrested suspects have been brought to the FIA Crime Circle Police Station in Abbottabad for further investigation.
The progress report has been submitted to the relevant authorities for further action. The FIA team’s efforts are part of a broader campaign to dismantle human trafficking networks and bring the perpetrators to justice.
