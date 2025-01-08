Open Menu

FIA Abbottabad Region Arrests Human Traffickers Linked To Greece Boat Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2025 | 07:10 PM

FIA Abbottabad region arrests human traffickers linked to Greece boat incident

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) As part of an ongoing crackdown against human trafficking networks, a team from Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Crime Circle Abbottabad Thursday has arrested two key suspects involved in the Greece ship tragedy.

The operation was led by Sub-Inspectors Zia ul islam and Tahir Khan, along with Head Constable Amir Nazir and FC Gul Khattak.

The suspects, identified as Abdul Wasay alias Abdul Basit, an Afghan national, and Qari Jan, son of Muhammad Shoaib, a resident of Camp No. 13, Tehsil and District Haripur, were listed as human traffickers on the FIA’s wanted list at serial number 84.

The suspects were allegedly involved in facilitating illegal human trafficking, including the tragic Greece boat incident.

During the operation, authorities recovered an Android mobile phone from the accused, containing substantial evidence related to human smuggling and the Greece boat incident. The arrested suspects have been brought to the FIA Crime Circle Police Station in Abbottabad for further investigation.

The progress report has been submitted to the relevant authorities for further action. The FIA team’s efforts are part of a broader campaign to dismantle human trafficking networks and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Abbottabad Police Station Mobile Progress Circle Greece Haripur Federal Investigation Agency From

Recent Stories

Ajman real estate transactions reach AED2.28 billi ..

Ajman real estate transactions reach AED2.28 billion in December 2024

12 minutes ago
 Sharjah Police launches remote vehicle renewal ser ..

Sharjah Police launches remote vehicle renewal service

12 minutes ago
 Dubai Civil Aviation Authority signs MoU with Keet ..

Dubai Civil Aviation Authority signs MoU with Keeta Drones to regulate, enhance ..

12 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Argentinian FM discuss bilater ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Argentinian FM discuss bilateral relations over phone

27 minutes ago
 SteelFab 2025 kicks off January 13 at Expo Centre ..

SteelFab 2025 kicks off January 13 at Expo Centre Sharjah

27 minutes ago
 UAE strongly condemns Israeli accounts’ publishi ..

UAE strongly condemns Israeli accounts’ publishing of alleged maps including p ..

57 minutes ago
Health and Medical Tourism Exhibition 2025 begins ..

Health and Medical Tourism Exhibition 2025 begins at Expo Centre Sharjah

57 minutes ago
 UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team to compete in 9 champi ..

UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team to compete in 9 championships in 2025

58 minutes ago
 UAE to host six global conferences for first time ..

UAE to host six global conferences for first time in 2025

1 hour ago
 RAKEZ teams up with MHC Consulting to launch Busin ..

RAKEZ teams up with MHC Consulting to launch Business Growth Services

1 hour ago
 Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion ..

Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of ‘Farm To Plate’ agri-te ..

1 hour ago
 PTI seeks funds from assemblies’ members, ticket ..

PTI seeks funds from assemblies’ members, ticketholders

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan