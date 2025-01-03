Open Menu

FIA Abbottabad Targets Human Trafficking Network Smuggling Citizens To Europe Via Sea

Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2025 | 06:20 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Composite Circle Abbottabad on Friday has carried out a significant operation against human trafficking under the directives of Director General FIA, Ahmed Ishaq Jahangir.

The crackdown, part of an intensified campaign against individuals involved in smuggling citizens to Europe via illegal means, is yielding substantial results.

Acting on confidential intelligence, FIA officials arrested an Afghan land-route agent identified as Afser Khan. The suspect, a resident of Afghanistan, is reportedly the brother of human trafficker Qari Jan Muhammad and is accused of being deeply involved in trafficking citizens to Europe through sea routes originating from Libya.

The arrest was made in Haripur, where the suspect was apprehended during an intelligence-based operation. Evidence retrieved from the suspect’s mobile phone revealed critical details, including communications with victims and other agents involved in the trafficking network.

Following the arrest, investigations have commenced, and further raids are underway to apprehend additional suspects linked to this illegal network.

Commenting on the operation, the Director of Peshawar Zone stated that intelligence-based crackdowns against elements involved in incidents like the Greece boat tragedy are ongoing. He emphasized that special raid teams have been formed and all available resources are being utilized to bring the culprits to justice.

The Director further asserted that no one would be allowed to endanger innocent lives, promising that the suspects would face exemplary punishments based on the evidence gathered. The FIA’s continued efforts aim to dismantle such networks and ensure the safety of vulnerable individuals targeted by human traffickers.

