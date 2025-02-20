FIA Academy and British High Commission collaborate for Cutting-Edge Forensic Training

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Academy has successfully completed a comprehensive Forensic Awareness Course in collaboration with British High Commission, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) academy has successfully completed a comprehensive Forensic Awareness Course in collaboration with British High Commission, Islamabad. The course was attended by a cohort of 60 FIA officers/officials.

Spanning from February 11, 2025, to February 20, 2025, the course comprised a rigorous two-day training program, conducted in four batches.

The course was aimed to empower participants with the requisite skills and knowledge to collect, preserve, and analyze forensic evidence from crime scenes.

The 2 day training course was attended by a diverse group of officials, including Assistant Directors, Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors, Assistant Sub-Inspectors, and Head Constables.

The expert instructors from the British High Commission delivered the training, imparted their vast expertise and provided participants with immersive hands-on training and practical exercises.

The course was well-received by the participants, who praised the instructors for their expertise and experience in the realm of forensic.

The concluding ceremony of the course held in FIA Academy on 20th of February 2025. The ceremony was attended by Chief Guests Deputy High Commissioner of British High Commission Mr. Matt Cannel and Additional Director General (North) Mr. Munir Masood Marath. Both dignitaries addressed the participants and distributed certificates to the trainees.

The event was also graced by the presence of Director Training Mr. Ehsan Manzoor and Deputy Director Training Mr. Rab Nawaz.