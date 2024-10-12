FIA Academy Hosts Inter-Ministerial Workshop on Anti-Human Trafficking Action Plan 2024-2025

- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) The FIA academy in Islamabad recently hosted an inter-ministerial consultative workshop focused on the Anti-Human Trafficking Action Plan 2024-2025.
The event, organized by the Ministry of Interior and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), brought together representatives from various government departments and international organizations to make strategy and enhance efforts against human trafficking and smuggling in Pakistan.
The workshop was opened by Special Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Waqas Mehmood, alongside Muhammad Jafar, Additional Director General of the FIA's Law Wing. Both officials emphasized the importance of strengthening Pakistan's response to human trafficking.
Muhammad Hamza, Assistant Director (USA) from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, discussed the country's Tier Ranking in the U.S. Department of State's Human Trafficking Report and its significance.
The workshop also featured presentations aimed at addressing concerns raised in the U.
S. Department of State’s 2024 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report.
Deputy Director FIA, Rai Nasrullah, and Ms. Saip Jan, Section Officer from the Ministry of Interior, provided detailed briefings during the event, highlighting the current state of anti-trafficking efforts and plans for future improvements.
Ms. Shahida Gilani from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) addressed the role of international organizations in combating human trafficking, adding an important global perspective to the discussions.
Under the guidance of FIA's Director of the Anti-Human Smuggling Wing, Saqib Sultan Mehmood, the progress of the TIP Committees was reviewed, and targets for 2024-2025 were outlined.
The workshop concluded with closing remarks from Shahida Gilani, reiterating the need for collaborative efforts to successfully combat human trafficking and achieve the objectives of the Action Plan.
