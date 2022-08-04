UrduPoint.com

FIA AHTC Peshawar Arrested One Over Fake Documents

Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2022 | 03:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Anti-Human Trafficking wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Peshawar on Thursday arrested a person from Nowshera over a complaint of the Ministry of Interior Islamabad for submitting fake employment letter and pay slips for visit visa at Turkish Embassy, Islamabad.

According to details given by spokesman of the FIA Anti-Human Trafficking said that one alleged accuse Ghani Subhan had submitted fake employment letter and pay slips for visit visa at Turkish Embassy and over complaint by the Ministry of Interior Islamabad they have arrested him.

A case has been registered against the accused, further investigation is going on, spokesperson FIA said.

More Stories From Pakistan

