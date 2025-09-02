FIA, Airlines, CAA Collaborate To Improve Int'l Travel At Lahore Airport
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2025 | 10:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Director Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore, Captain (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia, chaired a meeting at Allama Iqbal International Airport on Tuesday to enhance coordination among institutions and streamline immigration procedures for international passengers.
The meeting was attended by representatives of various airlines and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), with a focus on improving the passenger experience, tackling human trafficking and resolving operational challenges at the airport.
According to the FIA spokesperson, stakeholders shared their concerns and practical suggestions aimed at reducing delays and making immigration processes more efficient. It was mutually agreed to adopt a joint strategy for better facilitation of international travellers at both arrival and departure points.
“Participants discussed the elimination of unnecessary delays in immigration procedures and emphasised the need for inter-agency cooperation to ensure effective scrutiny of travel documents at all stages,” the spokesperson said.
Director Ali Zia assured full institutional support and reaffirmed the FIA’s commitment to collaborative efforts for smoother passenger processing.
The meeting also addressed field-level issues and proposed practical solutions to enhance inter-agency coordination. It was agreed that regular follow-up meetings would be held to monitor progress and ensure sustained implementation of agreed measures.
