FIA Allowed Time For Arguments In Dania Shah's Bail Plea

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 26, 2022 | 01:22 PM

FIA allowed time for arguments in Dania Shah's bail plea

The court has adjourned the hearing of the case till December 29.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 26th, 2022) A local court on Monday granted three-day time to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for arguments in the Dania Shah bail case.

The court passed the orders while hearing Dani Shah bail plea.

The FIA counsel after acquiring the copy of the plea asked the court to grant time for arguments in the case.

The counsel of Dania Shah argued that the host had no complaints with his third wife and the case was forged to deprive her of her right to inheritance.

On it, the Karachi court gave time to the FIA and adjourned the hearing till December 29.

Dania Shah was arrested from Lodharan as Aamir Liaquat’s daughter Dua Aamer moved an application against the former for sharing an objectionable video of her father.

The FIA officials said that Dania Shah was being interrogated over the objectionable video that she allegedly leaked.

They added that a new mobile device was recovered from the suspect at the time of her arrest.

