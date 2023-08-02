FIA apprehended 470 human smugglers during last Four Years: NA informed

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 2nd, 2023) In a recent session of the National Assembly, Minister of State for Law, Shahadat Awan, revealed that significant actions had been taken against human smugglers in Pakistan.

According to Awan, over the past four years, 470 human smugglers were arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). The authorities did not spare those involved in using fake documents for their travel, as strict action was taken against them as well.

The Minister of State for Law emphasized that the government has put in place comprehensive legislation to punish human traffickers and protect the rights of victims. Moreover, the country has been enhancing its international cooperation to effectively combat the menace of human smuggling.

To further improve the law enforcement situation, the establishment of the Eagle Squad in the Federal Capital Territory was announced. This squad is modeled after the successful Dolphin Force in Punjab and aims to control the crime rate in Islamabad. Already, the presence of the Eagle Squad has shown promising results, with a notable reduction in the crime rate in the capital city.

In the same session, the National Assembly passed several important bills, including the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority Amendment Bill 2023 and the Press Council of Pakistan Amendment Bill 2023.

These bills were presented by the Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Additionally, various other bills were approved, such as the Apostille Bill 2023, The Gas Theft Control and Recovery Amendment Bill 2023, the Zakat and Ushr Amendment Bill 2023, Quaid-e-Azam Institute of Management Sciences Sargodha Bill 2023, The Akhuwat Institute Kasur Bill 2023, Islamabad University of Health Sciences and Emerging Technologies Bill 2023, The Falcon University of Sciences and Technology Bill 2023, The Kings Institute of Higher education Bill 2023, The North Institute Bill 2023, and the Public Institute of Science, Art, and Technology Bill 2023.

During the session, MNA Ali Wazir raised a point of order, reminding the assembly about the sacrifices made by the armed forces in the ongoing war on terrorism. He stressed the need to recognize and respect these sacrifices while urging members not to speak against national interests within the parliamentary forum.

The session concluded with an adjournment of the House, and it is scheduled to reconvene on Thursday morning at 11 AM.