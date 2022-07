FIA apprehends accused involved in fraud, money laundering

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing Quetta Circle has arrested an accused involved in money laundering and financial fraud

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing Quetta Circle has arrested an accused involved in money laundering and financial fraud.

Accused Shahid Ali resident of Sheikhupura has fraudulently minted Rs 10 million from a person for Australian immigration, said FIA spokesperson.

The accused was also running a Facebook page with Word travel name.