FIA apprehends accused involved in hatred speech

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Cyber Crime Wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested an accused from Layyah involved in hate speech on social media.

An official of FIA said on Thursday that accused Zahid Zafar was detained in hate speech case against Holy Parsonage through whats app. A case No.

77/2022 has been registered against the accused under U/S 11 PECA-2016 295-C of Pakistan Panel Court (PPC), he informed adding that many locals had made complaints to FIA against him. He stated that Cyber Crime Wing had recovered hatred material from him. After completion of investigation, the accused will be sent to jail, he concluded.