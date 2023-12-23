Open Menu

FIA Apprehends Baig For Issuing Counterfeit Degrees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 23, 2023 | 02:20 PM

FIA apprehends Baig for issuing counterfeit degrees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) has apprehended Muhammad Amin Baig in Sector F-10 for allegedly distributing fraudulent degrees under the guise of The Open International University, Sri Lanka.

The FIA spokesperson stated here Saturday that Inspector Kashmif Riaz and Ehtasham Gondal, members of the FIA team, found printed degrees, certificates, fake university stamps and admission forms in the possession of the accused.

Investigations are going on with more revelations expected. Amin ran a fraudulent international council, providing MD degrees for $1,000 and PhD degrees for $1,500.

Amin's arrest was ordered by Deputy Director of Anti-Corruption Circle, Islamabad, Afzal Khan Niazi. Biag was conducting his unlawful operations through different agents.

The detained former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Drap, Sheikh Akhtar Hussain, had acquired a degree from Baig’s fraudulent operation. Amin's arrest was facilitated by information provided by the apprehended suspect.

Contact has been made with Sri Lankan authorities through Interpol.

Related Topics

Islamabad Sri Lanka Circle Afzal Khan Federal Investigation Agency From

Recent Stories

Davis Cup Ties to unfold in Pakistan as India lose ..

Davis Cup Ties to unfold in Pakistan as India loses appeal before ITF

42 minutes ago
 Aymen Saleem ties Knot with Kamran Malik in intima ..

Aymen Saleem ties Knot with Kamran Malik in intimate ceremony

50 minutes ago
 Elections 2024: Process of filing nomination paper ..

Elections 2024: Process of filing nomination papers will conclude tomorrow

1 hour ago
 PTI to challenge ECP’s decision on BAT symbol be ..

PTI to challenge ECP’s decision on BAT symbol before PHC

1 hour ago
 Noman Ali ruled out of Test series against Austral ..

Noman Ali ruled out of Test series against Australia

1 hour ago
 Draw for Regular Hajj Scheme to be held on Thursda ..

Draw for Regular Hajj Scheme to be held on Thursday

2 hours ago
IHC declares MD CAT 2022 results valid till Nov 20 ..

IHC declares MD CAT 2022 results valid till Nov 2024

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 December 2023

5 hours ago
 AJK-based Christian community starts preparations ..

AJK-based Christian community starts preparations to celebrate Christmas with du ..

15 hours ago
 Hyderabad; Candidates from various parties submitt ..

Hyderabad; Candidates from various parties submitted nomination papers

15 hours ago
 PM attends graduation ceremony of National Securit ..

PM attends graduation ceremony of National Security Course

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan