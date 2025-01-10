FIA apprehends five persons involved in human trafficking,visa fraud

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gujranwala Zone on Friday apprehended five individuals involved in human trafficking and visa fraud during raids in Gujranwala and Gujrat.

According to FIA spokesperson, the accused were identified as Farooq Adil,Nazakat Ali,Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Arsalan and Adnan Ali.

The arrested agents were found to be involved in illegally sending citizens abroad.

A spokesperson said that accused Nazakat extorted five million rupees from citizens under the pretense of sending them to Libya and Europe Farooq Adil deceived a victim by promising employment in Romania,extracting 1.45 million rupees.Muhammad Asif swindled a citizen of 1.

1 million rupees by offering a job in Kyrgyzstan.Muhammad Arsalan collected 1.03 million rupees from a victim with promises of employment in Kuwait and Adnan took 1.3 million rupees from a citizen,promising employment in Italy.

The accused had disappeared after collecting hefty amounts from victims,said spokesperson.

FIA Director Gujranwala Zone,Abdul Qadir Qamar emphasized that all available resources were being used to apprehend the remaining perpetrators."No one will be allowed to endanger the lives of innocent individuals," he asserted.

"Based on solid evidence,we will ensure the culprits receive the appropriate punishments,"he concluded.