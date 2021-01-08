FIA apprehends gang involved in kidney transplant

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed to have netted a gang of six people allegedly involved in kidney transplant

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed to have netted a gang of six people allegedly involved in kidney transplant.

According to FIA sources,a team have arrested the accused on a complaint of one Sikandar who was resident of Vehari.

A team comprising of Zahid Abbas SHO alongwith officials of FIA Multan and P-HOTA team including Ch Zubair AD Legal Multan, Inspector Mirza Faheem conducted sting operation against a gang of criminals involved in illegal kidney transplant.

The complainants said that accused persons took his kidney involuntarily during 2019 adding that the gang has called three donors namely M Javed, M. Kabir and M. Munir of Vehari for getting their kidneys against payment, they informed.

These donors were called near Jinnah Hospital, Lahore where written agreements were signed and advance of Rs.

20,000/- each was handed over to them by Agent Zulfiqar s/o Muhammad Bux of Vehari.

The teams took into custody all the six members of the gang available including Zulfiqar s/o Muhammad Bux, Jamat Ali s/o Muhammad Aslam, Ali Hassan s/o Muhammad Afzal, Rana Muhammad Iqbal s/o Rasheed Ahmad, Muhammad Afzal s/o Muhammad Yaqoob and Zulfiqar Ali s/o Muhammad Ashraf, the sources stated.

An amount of Rs. 1,00,000/-, agreements for removal of kidney and tissue matching reports were recovered from the accused persons who were found involved in nefarious activities of illegal transplants of kidneys,they further added.

A case FIR No. 09/2021 dated 06.01.2021 u/s 10, 11 of HOTA 2010 and P-HOTA Amended 2012 has been registered against accused persons and their facilitators and investigation has been entrusted to Zahid Abbas, SHO FIA Multan, they concluded.