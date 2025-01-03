FIA Apprehends Two Human Traffickers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2025 | 11:40 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gujranwala Zone apprehended two human traffickers during an ongoing crackdown in Gujrat on Friday.
According to FIA spokesperson, two traffickers-- Mohammad Raza and Mehdi Hassan, were arrested in recent raids conducted across the region.Accused Raza fraudulently took 1.3 million rupees from a citizen, claiming to offer a job in Canada.
He had been wanted by the FIA Composite Circle Gujrat since 2016. Meanwhile,Mehdi Hassan swindled 130,000 rupees from a complainant by promising to send him to Iran. He had been on the run since 2020 and was wanted by the FIA Composite Circle Gujranwala.
Both suspects failed to fulfill their promises and disappeared after collecting money from the victims.
Director Abdul Qadir Qamar emphasized that all available resources were being utilized to arrest the suspects involved in similar crimes.Investigations were underway.
Recent Stories
UN experts call for end to Israeli violations of Gaza's health sector
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2025
Qatar strongly condemns shooting incident in Montenegro
Abdullah bin Zayed, Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing bilateral re ..
166-million-year-old dinosaur footprints unearthed in Oxfordshire
Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reveals details of comprehensive guid ..
Queens mass shooting leaves 13 teens wounded outside NYC event space, police say
Muslim Council of Elders condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas
Dubai Humanitarian, ThinkSmart partner to strengthen community engagement
Mohammed bin Rashid reviews UAE Cabinet accomplishments
Rental Disputes Center receives AED3 million donation to provide stability for s ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FIA apprehends two human traffickers59 seconds ago
-
Bus-Truck collision claims life of driver, injures 2 in Multan21 minutes ago
-
Six criminals held41 minutes ago
-
PML-N sacrifices political interests to rescue Pakistan's economy: Rana Sanaullah41 minutes ago
-
Sibi, surrounding areas rocked by 4.7 magnitude earthquake41 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris to observe 5th January as Right to Self-Determination day2 hours ago
-
Heaviest snowfall lashes AJK's upper reaches11 hours ago
-
PTI founder involves in serious level cases: Asif11 hours ago
-
AJK Bar Association slams proposal for new electoral constituencies11 hours ago
-
AJK President Sultan and Ex-AJK PM show grave concern over human rights violations and the worsening ..11 hours ago
-
AJK to observe 'Kashmiri Children Day' on January 411 hours ago
-
Upcoming Vision 2025 uplift plan for region would be a game-changer: AJK PM12 hours ago