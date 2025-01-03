Open Menu

FIA Apprehends Two Human Traffickers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2025 | 11:40 AM

FIA apprehends two human traffickers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gujranwala Zone apprehended two human traffickers during an ongoing crackdown in Gujrat on Friday.

According to FIA spokesperson, two traffickers-- Mohammad Raza and Mehdi Hassan, were arrested in recent raids conducted across the region.Accused Raza fraudulently took 1.3 million rupees from a citizen, claiming to offer a job in Canada.

He had been wanted by the FIA Composite Circle Gujrat since 2016. Meanwhile,Mehdi Hassan swindled 130,000 rupees from a complainant by promising to send him to Iran. He had been on the run since 2020 and was wanted by the FIA Composite Circle Gujranwala.

Both suspects failed to fulfill their promises and disappeared after collecting money from the victims.

Director Abdul Qadir Qamar emphasized that all available resources were being utilized to arrest the suspects involved in similar crimes.Investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Iran Canada Job Gujrat Gujranwala Circle Mehdi Hassan Money Federal Investigation Agency 2016 2020 All From Million

Recent Stories

UN experts call for end to Israeli violations of G ..

UN experts call for end to Israeli violations of Gaza's health sector

41 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 January 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Qatar strongly condemns shooting incident in Monte ..

Qatar strongly condemns shooting incident in Montenegro

10 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing bilateral re ..

12 hours ago
 166-million-year-old dinosaur footprints unearthed ..

166-million-year-old dinosaur footprints unearthed in Oxfordshire

12 hours ago
Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reveals ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reveals details of comprehensive guid ..

12 hours ago
 Queens mass shooting leaves 13 teens wounded outsi ..

Queens mass shooting leaves 13 teens wounded outside NYC event space, police say

12 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns attacks in New O ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas

12 hours ago
 Dubai Humanitarian, ThinkSmart partner to strength ..

Dubai Humanitarian, ThinkSmart partner to strengthen community engagement

12 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid reviews UAE Cabinet accomplish ..

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews UAE Cabinet accomplishments

12 hours ago
 Rental Disputes Center receives AED3 million donat ..

Rental Disputes Center receives AED3 million donation to provide stability for s ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan