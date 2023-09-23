FIA apprehends two suspects in visa fraud

LAHORE, Sep 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday apprehended two suspects involved in visa fraud and human smuggling from Lahore and Bahawalpur in separate operations.

According to a spokesperson, FIA's Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Lahore and Bahawalpur took action and arrested the first suspect, Farooq islam, in Lahore.

His alleged involvement included orchestrating illegal migration of a citizen to Australia with a promised sum of Rs 3 million. He was operating without the required licenses, essentially acting as an unauthorized employment promoter.

In another operation, Bahawalpur team apprehended another suspect, Mansoor Akram whoextorted Rs 200,000 from a man for facilitating overseas employment.