FIA Approaches ATC For Confiscation Of Altaf Hussain's Property

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 07:24 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday filed an application in Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Islamabad for confiscation of the property of MQM leader Altaf Hussain and three others who were declared proclaimed offenders by an ATC in its verdict in Dr Imran Farooq murder case.

The application for confiscation of property of Altaf Hussain, Iftikhar Hussain, Muhammad Anwar and Kashif Khan stated that since accused were declared proclaimed offenders by the ATC their properties must be confiscated.

The court accepted the application but no date for hearing was issued as yet.

