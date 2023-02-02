FIA arrest 10 accused in financial fraud cases

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime wing Multan arrested ten accused in two financial crime cases for depriving two complainants of cash by way of impersonation through electronic means of communication

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime wing Multan arrested ten accused in two financial crime cases for depriving two complainants of cash by way of impersonation through electronic means of communication.

Complainants Iftikhar r/o Multan and Faiz Rabbi r/o Rahimyar Khan said in their separate complaints that the accused contacted them by electronic means of communication portraying themselves as relatives and successfully enticed them to send money.

In this way, compliant Iftikhar sent Rs 150,000, while Faiz sent Rs 322,000 to the accused, FIA officials said.

Accused Amir, Abu Bakar, Saad, Mohsin and Shafiq, all reaidents of Khanewal, were arrested by FIA sub inspctor Nabeel Hussain and ASI Zeeshan Khan on complaint of Iftikhar and seven mobile phones were recovered.

Five others including Nadeem, Hassan Munir, Jahanzeb, Irfan, and Shafique were arrested by SI Umar Rehan and ASI Zeshan Khan on complaint of Faiz. Four mobile phones were recovered from their possession. They were also residents of Khenewal.

FIA CCRC Multan officials registered two cases against the accused under sections 13, 14, 16 PECA 2016, and 109, 419, 420, 468, 471 PPC.