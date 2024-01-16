FIA arrest 18 illegal immigrants

The Federal Investigation Agency Gwadar region has arrested 18 individuals during an operation carried out on Tuesday, FIA sources said

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency Gwadar region has arrested 18 individuals during an operation carried out on Tuesday, FIA sources said.

Led by Deputy Director FIA Asif Naseem, FIA Composite Circle Gwadar, FIA teams carried out targeted operations in various locations in Gwadar.

Among those arrested were mainly from Punjab province intending to enter the Gulf States illegally in search of better job opportunities.

