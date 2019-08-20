FIA Arrest 33 Deported Passengers In Faisalabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 04:22 PM
FIA Immigration team arrested 33 deported passengers from Faisalabad International Airport late Monday night
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) -:FIA Immigration team arrested 33 deported passengers from Faisalabad International Airport late Monday night.
FIA spokesman said the deportees had attempted to reach Turkey via Iran and Taftan illegally.Turkish administration arrested them and deported them to Pakistan.
FIA team arrested the accused at Faisalabad International Airport and locked them behind bars for further investigation.