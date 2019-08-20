UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FIA Arrest 33 Deported Passengers In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 04:22 PM

FIA arrest 33 deported passengers in Faisalabad

FIA Immigration team arrested 33 deported passengers from Faisalabad International Airport late Monday night

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) -:FIA Immigration team arrested 33 deported passengers from Faisalabad International Airport late Monday night.

FIA spokesman said the deportees had attempted to reach Turkey via Iran and Taftan illegally.Turkish administration arrested them and deported them to Pakistan.

FIA team arrested the accused at Faisalabad International Airport and locked them behind bars for further investigation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Iran Turkey Federal Investigation Agency From Airport

Recent Stories

COMSATS University Islamabad, Lahore Campus hosted ..

2 minutes ago

Two killed in separate incidents in D I Khan

49 seconds ago

Deputy Inspector General, National Highways and Mo ..

6 minutes ago

HCCI for drainage of accumulated rainwater from SI ..

6 minutes ago

Woman commits suicide in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago

Putin Receiving All Information on Accident in Ark ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.