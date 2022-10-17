FIA arrest 791 human traffickers during current year: NA informed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :The National Assembly was informed on Monday that the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Anti-Human Smugglers/ Trafficking Circle (AHTC) had so far arrested 791 human traffickers, smugglers and agents during the current year.

Around 2446 cases against human traffickers were registered in the year 2022, State Minister for Interior Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju informed the Lower House of the Parliament during question-hour session.

He said a new Act -- Trafficking in Persons Act, 2018 -- to prevent combat trafficking in persons, especially women and children, had been promulgated.

The FIA has prepared Rules for Trafficking in Person (TIP) Act, 2018 which had been approved by the Cabinet and notified on 31 December, 2020.

