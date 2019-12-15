FIA arrest black-listed passenger

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) ::The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday arrested a passenger at Multan International Airport on his return from Sharjah.

According to FIA sources, during checking Asif Raza wanted by police in various cases, was found black-listed and he was taken into custody.

The accused was shifted to FIA Circle Office Multan for further investigation.