FIA Arrest Black-listed Passenger
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 02:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) ::The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday arrested a passenger at Multan International Airport on his return from Sharjah.
According to FIA sources, during checking Asif Raza wanted by police in various cases, was found black-listed and he was taken into custody.
The accused was shifted to FIA Circle Office Multan for further investigation.