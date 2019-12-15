UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FIA Arrest Black-listed Passenger

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 02:00 PM

FIA arrest black-listed passenger

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) ::The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday arrested a passenger at Multan International Airport on his return from Sharjah.

According to FIA sources, during checking Asif Raza wanted by police in various cases, was found black-listed and he was taken into custody.

The accused was shifted to FIA Circle Office Multan for further investigation.

Related Topics

Multan Police Sharjah Circle Federal Investigation Agency Sunday From Airport

Recent Stories

Sharjah Women’s Sports Foundation to organise wi ..

21 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award organises Arab-Russian Cul ..

1 hour ago

ZHO announces &#039;Bee The Change - London 2020 G ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Blood donors deserve a big hearty salut ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 15, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.