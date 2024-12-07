FIA arrest group involved in hawala hundi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a large group of people involved in hawala hundi on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson, the FIA Corporate Crime Circle Lahore conducted an operation in Shah Alam Market Chowk and caught the accused involved in the hawala hundi business red-handed.

The accused included Abdul Wali, Abbas Khan, Zafar, Sarfaraz Khan and Haris Khan.

The FIA spokesperson said that Rs 30 million was recovered from accused Abdul Wali and Abbas Khan, and receipts, phones and other evidence were seized.