FIA arrest key member of online counterfeiting gang

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Cybercrime wing Abbottabad on Monday arrested a key member of the gang involved in online counterfeiting.

The accused identified as Muhammad Ashraf, was the key player of posting fake job advertisements on social media for employment abroad.

The gang on the pretext of providing employment opportunities in Turkey, has deprived the complainants of Rs 296,000.

After receiving the money, the accused went into hiding but was eventually caught by the FIA.

A case was registered against him under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) in year 2022.

The FIA is conducting raids to apprehend other members of the gang involved in the crime.

A spokesperson for the FIA said, "This arrest is a testament to our commitment to combating cybercrime and protecting the citizens from online fraud.

He said, "FIA is working tirelessly to bring all those involved in illegal activities in the court of justice.""The public is advised to be cautious of online fraud on the name of job," he concluded.