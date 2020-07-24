FIA arrest man for harassing woman, family

Cyber Crime Reporting Centre (CCRC) of FIA Multan have arrested a man on charge of blackmailing and harassing a woman through electronic means of communication

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Cyber Crime Reporting Centre (CCRC) of FIA Multan have arrested a man on charge of blackmailing and harassing a woman through electronic means of communication.

Official sources said, a woman filed complaint with CCRC Multan alleging that a man namely Hamza s/o Sarfraz was harassing her daughter and was demanding to meet him. He was threatening to viral objectionable content of her daughter (M) on social media in case of refusal. He had also stolen/copied content relating to her sister (Z) and repeated the same threat.

Responding to complaint filed on July 22, a raiding team comprising sub inspector Tahir Mehmood, ASI Zeeshan Khan, and FC Kashif Mehmood conducted a raid and arrested accused Muhammad Hamza. His cell phone was taken in possession and objectionable videos and photos were found stored in it. The accused also confessed all allegations and FIR 20/2020 was registered against him under sections 20, 21 and 24 of PECA 2016. Further investigation is underway.