Open Menu

FIA Arrest Smuggler, Recover Cash

Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2023 | 05:57 PM

FIA arrest smuggler, recover cash

Deputy Director Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar raided Chowk Yadgar and arrested the alleged accused involved in smuggling of dollars here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Director Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar raided Chowk Yadgar and arrested the alleged accused involved in smuggling of Dollars here on Saturday.

Talking to media men, he said as many as 60,300 dollars and Rs. 1.2 million were recovered from the possession of the accused. The alleged accused was involved in the illegal exchange of hundi and Currency, FIA spokesman said.

The accused was doing money changer business without license, said FIA spokesman. The alleged accused Tahir Jan was arrested from Chowk Yadgar area of Peshawar, the official said. The accused could not satisfy the authorities regarding the exported currency, FIA spokesman said.

The accused's mobile phone was seized, FIA said. The accused's mobile phone will be sent for forensics, he said, adding, a case has been registered against the accused under the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act.

Related Topics

Peshawar Exchange Business Mobile Circle Money Federal Investigation Agency Hundi Media From Million

Recent Stories

Commissioner for tight monitoring of facilities in ..

Commissioner for tight monitoring of facilities in health sector

6 minutes ago
 PPP demands ECP to hold elections within 90 days

PPP demands ECP to hold elections within 90 days

6 minutes ago
 DSP reviewed security arrangements of banks in Tan ..

DSP reviewed security arrangements of banks in Tank

11 minutes ago
 Police arrest wanted criminal

Police arrest wanted criminal

10 minutes ago
 Distt admin takes measures for differently-abled p ..

Distt admin takes measures for differently-abled persons

10 minutes ago
 Hazrat Bahaudin Zakaria Multani Urs to start from ..

Hazrat Bahaudin Zakaria Multani Urs to start from Aug 23

10 minutes ago
5-member dacoit gang busted

5-member dacoit gang busted

10 minutes ago
 Sialkot police organises peace walk

Sialkot police organises peace walk

4 minutes ago
 BRICS summit expected to promote S. Africa's touri ..

BRICS summit expected to promote S. Africa's tourism sector

4 minutes ago
 Sweden beats Australia for bronze medal at Women's ..

Sweden beats Australia for bronze medal at Women's World Cup

4 minutes ago
 105 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punja ..

105 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

4 minutes ago
 U.S. dollar falls after data showing euro area inf ..

U.S. dollar falls after data showing euro area inflation slowing

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan