FIA arrest smuggler, recover cash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Director Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar raided Chowk Yadgar and arrested the alleged accused involved in smuggling of Dollars here on Saturday.

Talking to media men, he said as many as 60,300 dollars and Rs. 1.2 million were recovered from the possession of the accused. The alleged accused was involved in the illegal exchange of hundi and Currency, FIA spokesman said.

The accused was doing money changer business without license, said FIA spokesman. The alleged accused Tahir Jan was arrested from Chowk Yadgar area of Peshawar, the official said. The accused could not satisfy the authorities regarding the exported currency, FIA spokesman said.

The accused's mobile phone was seized, FIA said. The accused's mobile phone will be sent for forensics, he said, adding, a case has been registered against the accused under the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act.