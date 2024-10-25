FIA arrest suspect for spreading false information, inciting public against state

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle in Multan successfully arrested an individual suspected of spreading false information on social media, allegedly inciting public sentiment against the state.

The arrest is part of an intensified effort by the FIA to crack down on cybercrimes, with a particular focus on misinformation and hate speech online.

The suspect, identified as Muhammad Younis, was apprehended in Mian Channu, District Khanewal, during a targeted raid by FIA agents on Friday.

Authorities report that Younis had been disseminating misleading information on social media platforms, allegedly intending to stir public unrest.

Specifically, he is accused of spreading false claims of assault, which contributed to public alarm and stirred social tension.

During the operation, FIA agents seized Younis’s mobile phone, which was found to contain his X account and other critical digital evidence that links him to the spread of fabricated news. Preliminary analysis of the mobile phone and related data indicates that Younis engaged in a pattern of social media activity that aimed to mislead the public and fuel discontent.

“By spreading false information on social media, the suspect attempted to create chaos and incite the public against the state. This behavior not only disrupts social harmony but also threatens public safety,” stated an FIA spokesperson. "Our agency remains committed to curbing cyber offenses and will continue to act decisively against anyone involved in activities that undermine national stability."

The FIA has now begun an in-depth investigation, with forensic experts analyzing digital evidence recovered from Younis’s devices. This case will serve as a significant example in Pakistan’s efforts to prevent misuse of social media platforms for malicious purposes. As the probe advances, the FIA warns that individuals involved in similar acts will face strict legal consequences.

The operation underscores FIA's ongoing commitment to enforcing cybersecurity laws and countering digital misinformation that poses a threat to national integrity.