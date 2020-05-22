UrduPoint.com
FIA Arrest Three In Cybercrimes In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 12:14 PM

FIA Faisalabad arrested three persons on the charge of involvement in cybercrimes,FIA spokesman said Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :FIA Faisalabad arrested three persons on the charge of involvement in cybercrimes,FIA spokesman said Friday.

On a tip-off FIA Cyber Wing team conducted raid at Mughazar Colony Multan Road ,Lahore, and arrested accused Owais Shahid alias Elian Rodi. He was involved in pornographic videos of children.

FIA recovered footage, laptop, mobile phone, recording devices and other items from their possession and shifted them to police lockup.

Meanwhile, FIA Cyber Crime Wing team conducted raids in Faisalabad and Jhang, and nabbed owners of two franchised shops-- Muhammad Tahir and Abbas Ali. These men were involved in money extortion under the garb of a (fake) ngo.

FIA recovered 8000 active mobile phone SIMs, thumb impressions made with silicon, biometric devices and other items from their possession.

