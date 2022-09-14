FIA arrest two accused for uploading derogatory remarks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday arrested two accused for posting derogatory remarks on social media against the state institutions and its officers.

Spokesman FIA said, the Cyber Crime Circle of FIA, Abbottabad conducted raids in Haripur, and Havelian and arrested the accused allegedly involved in defaming the state institutions and its officers.

The accused arrest were identified as Waqas Khan Jadoon and Naveed Shah.

They were wanted to investigation agencies for uploading derogatory and defamatory remarks against Pakistan Army and its top leadership on social media, the FIA said.

The initial investigation from the accused revealed that they had created their social media accounts some six months earlier.

Two separate cases under Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) have been registered against the accused and further investigation was initiated against them, the FIA informed.