FIA Arrest Two Foreigners Involved In Online Financial Fraud

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2024 | 06:29 PM

FIA arrest two foreigners involved in online financial fraud

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle Peshawar has arrested two foreigners involved in online financial fraud

Nigerian nationals Adogi Handsome Tchukwu and Akokuwu Chanaza Godwin were taken into custody from Lahore during a raid, an FIA official said on Thursday.

Nigerian nationals Adogi Handsome Tchukwu and Akokuwu Chanaza Godwin were taken into custody from Lahore during a raid, an FIA official said on Thursday.

He said that the accused had defrauded the citizens of more than Rs 46 million. They used to trap the people by using female IDs on Facebook, and send them parcel deliveries, demanding hefty amounts on account of their price, shipment charges, customs fees etc.

, and in case of non-payment threatened them of consequences, he added.

Similarly, he said, the accused also lured the people of providing online jobs against payment of money.

The official said that the accused also enticed the citizens to open bank accounts under the guise of online employment and later they themselves misused the accounts for financial fraud.

