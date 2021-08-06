UrduPoint.com

FIA Arrest Two Persons In Online Fraud Case

Faizan Hashmi 17 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 03:25 PM

The Federal investigation Agency's (FIA) Cybercrime Wing on Friday arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in online fraud from Rawalpindi

Tahir Amin son of Muhammad Humayun lodged a complaint that he purchased birds from Awais Zafar via facebook and the amount was transferred through micro financing to the accused on his mobile number.

But the accused did not provide the precious birds to the complainant, says a FIA press release issued here.

Acting on tip off, Incharge FIA cyber crime circle Rawalpindi Faisal Tariq constituted a party that raided at a place under the supervision of Assistant Director Imran Khan and arrested accused Awais Zafar and Zeshan.

The FIR against the accused has already been registered under various sections at police station FIA cyber crime.

