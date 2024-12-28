FIA arrest two suspects involved in human trafficking

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested two suspects involved in human trafficking in Gujranwala

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested two suspects involved in human trafficking in Gujranwala.

According to an FIA spokesperson, the FIA Gujranwala zone raided the Shadman Colony area of Gujrat on a tip-off and arrested two suspects. The arrested suspects include Ziaur Rehman and Ijaz Ahmed. They were providing fake visas to citizens with the help of agents in different areas of Pakistan.

The spokesperson said that they are involved in making and selling fake passports, visa stickers and other travel documents. They used to rob innocent citizens through fake documents. They are part of international networks involved in human trafficking.

He said that during the raid, 20 Pakistani and 31 foreign passports were recovered from them. A large number of fake visa stickers, machines used to produce fake visa stickers, 96 fake visa stickers from Europe, 18 from China, 41 from the UK and 12 from the US were recovered from them.

According to the authorities, fake visa stickers from Brazil, Indonesia, Turkey, Serbia, Greece, Sweden, Malta, Croatia, Spain, Portugal and the UAE were also recovered from them.

Ninety-five fake stamps, bank deposit slips, 13 fake residence cards, immigration stamps, lamination sheets and other travel documents were seized.

The FIA said that fake Chamber of Commerce cards, student cards, mobile phones, lamination machines, and typing machines were also recovered. The organized network of the arrested accused worked in collaboration with various agents. The accused and their agents used to trap innocent citizens from all over the country.

According to the authorities, the accused used to give fake visa stickers to innocent citizens after receiving huge sums of money and send innocent citizens abroad on visit or Umrah visas. Using fake visa stickers, the accused tried to send citizens to Europe from Dubai, Azerbaijan, and other countries.

In this regard, Director FIA Gujranwala Zone Abdul Qadir Qamar said that the accused have been arrested and an investigation has been initiated, while raids are being conducted to arrest other accused.