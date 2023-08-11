FIA arrest woman on harassment charges

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Hyderabad has arrested a woman on the charges of harassing and blackmailing another woman.

According to the first information report lodged at the FIA police station on the complaint of victim, accused Shumaila Solangi had allegedly shared her objectionable videos and photos with her (Solangi's) fiance and also used to threaten of sharing the same over social media.

FIA's Inspector Saeed Ahmed, who is investigating the case, stated in the FIR that they had recovered three mobile phones from Shumaila and one from her fiance Shaharyar Iqbal, and found the complainant's allegations correct after analyzing the phones.

According to the FIA official, accused Solangi, who arrested from her residence in Shah Faisal Colony, had confessed her crime during the initial interrogation. She was booked under sections 20, 21 and 24 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016.