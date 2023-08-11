Open Menu

FIA Arrest Woman On Harassment Charges

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2023 | 10:56 PM

FIA arrest woman on harassment charges

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Hyderabad has arrested a woman on the charges of harassing and blackmailing another woman

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Hyderabad has arrested a woman on the charges of harassing and blackmailing another woman.

According to the first information report lodged at the FIA police station on the complaint of victim, accused Shumaila Solangi had allegedly shared her objectionable videos and photos with her (Solangi's) fiance and also used to threaten of sharing the same over social media.

FIA's Inspector Saeed Ahmed, who is investigating the case, stated in the FIR that they had recovered three mobile phones from Shumaila and one from her fiance Shaharyar Iqbal, and found the complainant's allegations correct after analyzing the phones.

According to the FIA official, accused Solangi, who arrested from her residence in Shah Faisal Colony, had confessed her crime during the initial interrogation. She was booked under sections 20, 21 and 24 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016.

Related Topics

Police Station Mobile Social Media Hyderabad Same Shah Faisal Federal Investigation Agency Women FIR 2016 From

Recent Stories

Key Spanish lagoon dries out due to drought, overe ..

Key Spanish lagoon dries out due to drought, overexploitation

6 minutes ago
 DIGP Security meets Chinese CG

DIGP Security meets Chinese CG

6 minutes ago
 Thousands of coup supporters gathered near French ..

Thousands of coup supporters gathered near French base in Niger

6 minutes ago
 More than 1 million oil barrels removed from decay ..

More than 1 million oil barrels removed from decaying tanker near Yemen, UN says ..

16 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 316,400 cusecs water

IRSA releases 316,400 cusecs water

16 minutes ago
 Sindh Assembly dissolved

Sindh Assembly dissolved

16 minutes ago
HMC terminates 207 sanitary workers appointed on ' ..

HMC terminates 207 sanitary workers appointed on 'contingency' basis

16 minutes ago
 No restriction on Nawaz after completing 5-year di ..

No restriction on Nawaz after completing 5-year disqualification: Prime Minister ..

16 minutes ago
 SMBBMU Larkana organizes condolence reference in m ..

SMBBMU Larkana organizes condolence reference in memory of Professor Bilquees Ma ..

22 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori dissol ..

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori dissolves Sindh Assembly

22 minutes ago
 UN finishes removing oil from decaying Yemen tanke ..

UN finishes removing oil from decaying Yemen tanker

22 minutes ago
 Special message of IGP about higher education of p ..

Special message of IGP about higher education of police employees' children

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan