FIA Arrested 3 Agents For Defrauding 14 Citizens

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2024 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) The FIA have arrested three agents involved in human trafficking and visa fraud from different areas of the city.

According to an FIA spokesperson, the arrested accused were identified as Qaiser Abbas, Mohammad Irfan and Rafiq Masih.

Accused Irfan extorted money from more than 14 people on the pretext of sending them abroad. The accused received Rs 9,500,000 on the pretext of a job abroad in Dubai.

Advertiser Rafiq Masih was illegally receiving passports from citizens. The accused was wanted by FIA since 2023. During the raid, six passports, visa agreements were recovered from the accused, fake Canadian visa was affixed on the recovered passport. Another case was registered against the accused. Apart from this, the accused Qaiser Abbas received Rs 360,000 to send a man to Oman.The accused went into hiding after receiving the money.

Further investigation is underway.

