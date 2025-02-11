Open Menu

FIA Arrested 46 Human Traffickers In 40 Days

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2025 | 05:40 PM

FIA arrested 46 human traffickers in 40 days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore registered 153 cases against human traffickers in the first 40 days of 2025 besides arresting 46 traffickers including some of the most wanted criminals and those involved in boat accidents.

Under the guidance of Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Raza Naqvi, a strong crackdown against human traffickers remains in full force, said Director FIA Lahore Zone Sarfaraz Virk, in a press statement issued here on Tuesday. Additionally, chargesheets for 58 cases have been submitted to relevant courts, with 13 cases resulting in convictions and sentences for the accused.

He said that all available resources were being utilized for the arrest of human traffickers. Intelligence-based operations targeting human traffickers are ongoing. The FIA remains committed to taking stringent actions against those involved in human trafficking, ensuring that justice is served, he added.

Recent Stories

ZEISS Image, Go Far – Experience the vivo X200 P ..

ZEISS Image, Go Far – Experience the vivo X200 Pro, Now Available in Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 UAE will train more than one million young people ..

UAE will train more than one million young people from Madagascar in programming ..

15 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives IHG Hotels & Resorts Region ..

Saud bin Saqr receives IHG Hotels & Resorts Regional Managing Director

29 minutes ago
 Guatemala seeks to boost tourism, trade with UAE: ..

Guatemala seeks to boost tourism, trade with UAE: Tourism Minister

30 minutes ago
 SEC exempts UAE citizens from sewage fees in emira ..

SEC exempts UAE citizens from sewage fees in emirate

60 minutes ago
 MoF organises 3 panel discussions at WGS 2025

MoF organises 3 panel discussions at WGS 2025

1 hour ago
ADDED, GWU join forces to empower women in economi ..

ADDED, GWU join forces to empower women in economic sector

2 hours ago
 SEWA completes water networks in Al Qutainah areas ..

SEWA completes water networks in Al Qutainah areas 1, 2, 4

2 hours ago
 19th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival concludes in K ..

19th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival concludes in Kalba

2 hours ago
 MoIAT expands 'Make it in the Emirates Awards', op ..

MoIAT expands 'Make it in the Emirates Awards', opens nominations

2 hours ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree granting Omar ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree granting Omar Habtoor Al Darei rank of Minis ..

2 hours ago
 Mauritania celebrates 10th Nouakchott Arabic Poetr ..

Mauritania celebrates 10th Nouakchott Arabic Poetry Festival

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan