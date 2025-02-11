FIA Arrested 46 Human Traffickers In 40 Days
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2025 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore registered 153 cases against human traffickers in the first 40 days of 2025 besides arresting 46 traffickers including some of the most wanted criminals and those involved in boat accidents.
Under the guidance of Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Raza Naqvi, a strong crackdown against human traffickers remains in full force, said Director FIA Lahore Zone Sarfaraz Virk, in a press statement issued here on Tuesday. Additionally, chargesheets for 58 cases have been submitted to relevant courts, with 13 cases resulting in convictions and sentences for the accused.
He said that all available resources were being utilized for the arrest of human traffickers. Intelligence-based operations targeting human traffickers are ongoing. The FIA remains committed to taking stringent actions against those involved in human trafficking, ensuring that justice is served, he added.
Recent Stories
ZEISS Image, Go Far – Experience the vivo X200 Pro, Now Available in Pakistan
UAE will train more than one million young people from Madagascar in programming ..
Saud bin Saqr receives IHG Hotels & Resorts Regional Managing Director
Guatemala seeks to boost tourism, trade with UAE: Tourism Minister
SEC exempts UAE citizens from sewage fees in emirate
MoF organises 3 panel discussions at WGS 2025
ADDED, GWU join forces to empower women in economic sector
SEWA completes water networks in Al Qutainah areas 1, 2, 4
19th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival concludes in Kalba
MoIAT expands 'Make it in the Emirates Awards', opens nominations
UAE President issues Federal Decree granting Omar Habtoor Al Darei rank of Minis ..
Mauritania celebrates 10th Nouakchott Arabic Poetry Festival
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Riaz Pirzada warns against irresponsible statements on water issue in Parliament4 minutes ago
-
Monetary dispute claims life4 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on illegal crush plants in Abbottabad, two sealed4 minutes ago
-
DC Matiari reviews social protection (Mamta Program) and Nutrition Plans4 minutes ago
-
Promotion ceremony held at Karachi police office5 minutes ago
-
FIA arrested 46 human traffickers in 40 days5 minutes ago
-
Retired Health Dept official commits suicide in Rustam5 minutes ago
-
UoS arranges blood camp5 minutes ago
-
Spring Art Fiesta to be held at Sindh Museum on 12 February14 minutes ago
-
Balochistan’s development a top priority: Acting Senate Chairman14 minutes ago
-
Parliament’s Joint session rescheduled to February 1814 minutes ago
-
Underground water tank at Tikka Chowk to be completed before monsoon15 minutes ago