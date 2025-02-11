FIA arrested 46 human traffickers in 40 days

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore registered 153 cases against human traffickers in the first 40 days of 2025 besides arresting 46 traffickers including some of the most wanted criminals and those involved in boat accidents.

Under the guidance of Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Raza Naqvi, a strong crackdown against human traffickers remains in full force, said Director FIA Lahore Zone Sarfaraz Virk, in a press statement issued here on Tuesday. Additionally, chargesheets for 58 cases have been submitted to relevant courts, with 13 cases resulting in convictions and sentences for the accused.

He said that all available resources were being utilized for the arrest of human traffickers. Intelligence-based operations targeting human traffickers are ongoing. The FIA remains committed to taking stringent actions against those involved in human trafficking, ensuring that justice is served, he added.