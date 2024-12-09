FIA arrested 5 culprits in APPC fake recruitment scam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Corruption Circle Islamabad on Monday arrested five culprits in connection with a fake recruitment scam at the premier news agency Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation (APPC).

The arrests followed an investigation launched under the supervision of Director Shahzad Bukhari and Deputy Director Muhammad Afzal Khan Niazi. The inquiry began after multiple complaints exposed irregularities in the hiring process. The investigation identified a network of corruption centered on former Manager Accounts Arshad Majeed Ch.

Sub-Inspector Ihtesham Gondal led the operation, apprehending Arshad Majeed Ch and four other suspects — Taimoor Arshad, Fawad Ahmed Khan, Saad Yousaf, and Qaiser Javed. Meanwhile their arrests were made after the Special Judge Central (SJC) Islamabad rejected their pre-arrest bail applications.

FIA sources reported that the accused manipulated recruitment processes and misappropriated funds, causing financial losses to the APPC and the national treasury. The investigators revealed that appointments were made in violation of rules, with payments issued to individuals hired through fraudulent means.

The agency is now tracing the misused funds and broadening its investigation to identify others involved in the scam. The officials assured that they are pursuing all leads to hold those responsible accountable.

The FIA encouraged citizens to report incidents of corruption, promising thorough investigations and necessary actions.The agency reiterated its commitment to ensuring transparency in public institutions.