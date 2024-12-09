Open Menu

FIA Arrested 5 Culprits In APPC Fake Recruitment Scam

Sumaira FH Published December 09, 2024 | 07:10 PM

FIA arrested 5 culprits in APPC fake recruitment scam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Corruption Circle Islamabad on Monday arrested five culprits in connection with a fake recruitment scam at the premier news agency Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation (APPC).

The arrests followed an investigation launched under the supervision of Director Shahzad Bukhari and Deputy Director Muhammad Afzal Khan Niazi. The inquiry began after multiple complaints exposed irregularities in the hiring process. The investigation identified a network of corruption centered on former Manager Accounts Arshad Majeed Ch.

Sub-Inspector Ihtesham Gondal led the operation, apprehending Arshad Majeed Ch and four other suspects — Taimoor Arshad, Fawad Ahmed Khan, Saad Yousaf, and Qaiser Javed. Meanwhile their arrests were made after the Special Judge Central (SJC) Islamabad rejected their pre-arrest bail applications.

FIA sources reported that the accused manipulated recruitment processes and misappropriated funds, causing financial losses to the APPC and the national treasury. The investigators revealed that appointments were made in violation of rules, with payments issued to individuals hired through fraudulent means.

The agency is now tracing the misused funds and broadening its investigation to identify others involved in the scam. The officials assured that they are pursuing all leads to hold those responsible accountable.

The FIA encouraged citizens to report incidents of corruption, promising thorough investigations and necessary actions.The agency reiterated its commitment to ensuring transparency in public institutions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Islamabad Circle Fawad Ahmed Afzal Khan Federal Investigation Agency All

Recent Stories

Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods ..

Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers

3 hours ago
 SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in mili ..

SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in military courts

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024

10 hours ago
 Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Cred ..

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

1 day ago
 Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

2 days ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

2 days ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

2 days ago
 Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

2 days ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan