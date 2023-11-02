Open Menu

FIA Arrested Fake Ministers From Mardan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2023 | 10:40 AM

FIA arrested fake Ministers from Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) FIA Mardan and anti-corruption in a joint operation, arrested two fake ministers famous for making fake ID Cards for Afghans.

According to details given by the official of the FIA Mardan, Muhammad Shafiq and his son Modaat Ali were arrested from Mardan Kachri Chowk, involved in fake documents scams, and have a connection with the international Mafia.

The FIA official said, the arrested accused used to make fake ID cards, Pakistani identity cards, Afghanistan Taskara, Pakistan domicile, and other documents and have a connection with the international mafia.

For making such documents they charged huge amounts of money, FIA officials said.

Both suspects were arrested red-handedly by the authorities during the joint operation, FIA officials said.

Passports, identity cards, Afghan food cards, Afghan Taskara and other fake documents and stamps were also recovered from the possession of the arrested accused, FIA officials said.

The father and son are related to the international mafia, an FIA official said.

The father and son were famous as Interior Minister Mohammad Shafiq (father), while his son is known as Defense Minister, FIA officials added.

