UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FIA Arrested KPT Officials For Criminal Breach Of Trust

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 03:38 PM

FIA arrested KPT officials for criminal breach of trust

On the complaint of Karachi Port Trust (KPT), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested KPT officials including Arbab Anas Ex Manager HR and his PS Aftab Ahmed for criminal breach of trust, stealing, tampering of official record and other crimes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :On the complaint of Karachi Port Trust (KPT), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested KPT officials including Arbab Anas Ex Manager HR and his PS Aftab Ahmed for criminal breach of trust, stealing, tampering of official record and other crimes.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, the KPT said that "FIR has been registered by FIA for offenses including theft, criminal breach of trust and Official Secret Act, official and pecuniary gain in collusion, connivance and abetment with others".

The arrested official Arbab Anas Ex Manager HR fraudulently misappropriated official KPT files and deliberately did not handover to his successor and caused grave loss to government organization of KPT.

Related Topics

Federal Investigation Agency Criminals FIR Government Karachi Port

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,172 new COVID-19 cases, 2,348 reco ..

24 minutes ago

Sharjeel Khan claims he is all fit for upcoming So ..

28 minutes ago

DG Sindh Rangers visits Mazar-e-Quaid on Pakistan ..

21 seconds ago

Pakistan Sweet Home launches its theme song 'Sahar ..

22 seconds ago

Three injured in Khairpur cracker attack

24 seconds ago

Nation can overcome challenges under leadership of ..

26 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.